Oregon Dem politician chained himself to a mailbox to save it from Trump

The USPS conspiracy theory is so absurd it’s not worth any time, but you should know the postmaster general is being sued by the NAACCCP — the National Association of the Chinese Communist Colored People. Speaker Pelosi said she and her cronies saved the Republic by getting Republican postmaster general DeJoy to halt the tossing of old mailboxes and unserviceable sorting machines. Democrats want DeJoy to resign since he’s a Republican who donated to Republicans.

Maybe they should postmark him and send him to a red state.

Amazing how he worries about a fake conspiracy but not domestic terrorists.

THE BRAVE REP WHO CHAINED HIMSELF TO A MAILBOX

A Portland lawmaker chained himself to a mailbox to grandstand, obviously. His reason, he says, is “to defend our right to vote (and every mailbox in America).” This is the most ridiculous conspiracy theory by Democrats yet, especially coming after Russia and Ukraine hoaxes.

Peter DeFazio is a Portland House candidate.

If you’ll notice, he’s not even chained. He threw the chain over the mailbox. Everything these Dems do is so phony.

As he was chained, he said, “They’re not gettin’ this one.

He even accuses the President of slowing down the mail in a unionized — Democrat — agency.

Watch:

They’re trying to tear apart our Postal Service piece by piece. But Peter DeFazio is defending our right to vote (and every mailbox in America). #USPSisEssential #USPS #SaveThePostOffice pic.twitter.com/f9s6syjuA9 — Peter DeFazio (@DeFazio4Oregon) August 18, 2020

DEFAZIO EXPOSED THE EVIL PLOT

On Tuesday, the Democratic House member of the U.S. House of Representatives, wanted to pretend that President Trump is trying to rig the 2020 election by manipulating the U.S. Postal Service. What a clever, evil plan. Unfortunately, the ever-trusting Democrats will fall for it.

Rep. Peter DeFazio serves as Chair of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee

One of his dramatic tweets stated, “The United States Postal Service is a service a lifeline for Americans. Seniors, and veterans — and Trump’s sabotaging it, cutting back on operations and services to steal the election, This has to stop NOW! #Save Our USPS #USPS.”

Watch:

The United States Postal Service is a SERVICE–– a lifeline for Americans, seniors, and veterans– and Trump’s sabotaging it, cutting back on operations and services to steal the election. This has to stop NOW! #SaveOurUSPS #USPS pic.twitter.com/WwNaJE96tD — Peter DeFazio (@DeFazio4Oregon) August 13, 2020

WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE

Another tweet read, “Donald Trump is intentionally trying to destroy the United States Postal Service (USPS) to steal the election, — and we can’t let it stand! Millions of Americans rely on the USPS to get their prescription medication, and other essential items. #SaveThe PostOffice.”

Watch:

Donald Trump is intentionally trying to destroy the United States Postal Service (USPS) to steal the election–– and we can’t let it stand!

Millions of Americans rely on the USPS to get their prescription medication, and other essential items. #SaveThePostOffice pic.twitter.com/sP0OLFUOhf — Peter DeFazio (@DeFazio4Oregon) August 15,