This is what the DNC proudly presented during the convention

Tucker Carlson said last night that Democrats are doing exactly what they accuse Republicans of doing. They are gaslighting you. Don’t think you’re crazy.

The most revealing panelists exposed the Democrat Party’s agenda during the convention but the media isn’t publicizing them. You can find them on Facebook, but you have to hunt for them.

“You might not know this, but most of the actual convention events take place during daytime hours,” the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host explained. “The networks don’t cover them. You have no idea they ever happen. There’s a reason for that, obviously, but what a loss for the viewing public.”

One crazy Democrat pastor said you’re going to Hell if you don’t vote for Biden.

“Vote for Biden, doomed sinners, or you are going to Hell,” commented Carlson.” Pastor Haynes is a follower of crazy anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.

Tucker quoted J Mai, a graduate assistant at Wake Forest University’s LGBT Center whose biography describes them as a “Black Vietnamese transgender non-binary gender-transcendent mermaid queenking currently living out their ever-evolving truths in Winston-Salem.”

She said:

“Why can’t folks imagine a world without the cops, why can’t folks imagine a world without prisons, why can’t people expand their imaginations to include community care, to include an abolitionist future?” Mai said in the clip. “I’m talking about for real-for real abolition, not just the watered-down DNC version of abolition. We’re talking about abolishing the police, we’re talking about abolishing ICE, we’re talking about abolishing prisons.”

This is what DNC Democrats aren’t advertising but this is what their goals are:

