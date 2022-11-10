Oregonians Ceded Their 2nd Amendment to the State

The Oregon Secretary of State is passed Measure 114, one of the strictest gun control measures in the United States. Over 50% of voters in Oregon are willing to give up their Second Amendment. They ceded it to the State.

The measure will require Oregonians to obtain a permit to buy a gun after completing a firearms safety course and would ban the sale or transfer of magazines that hold more than ten rounds of ammunition.

It also will close the imaginary Charleston loophole by requiring state police to complete full background checks on buyers with permits before any gun sale or transfer. Under federal law, firearms dealers can sell guns without a completed background check if the check takes longer than three business days.

Oregon already has a universal background check law and system in place. The voters are uninformed and misinformed. They ceded their rights away.

It’s the goal of a grassroots faith-based campaign.

The law is unconstitutional. It’s a “gang-rape” of the Constitution. We do not need a “hall pass” to exercise our Second Amendment rights in the United States. It requires the state’s permission to buy a gun. It will be struck down. They ceded a constitutional right they have no right to cede.

Lawsuits will be filed within a few weeks. So far, Oregon has one donor to fight it, the NRA. They were just fined $8,000 for reporting the donation late.

Watch:

Related