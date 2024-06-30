O’Reilly Says Biden Is Done, But Democrats Have a Problem

Bill O’Reilly said definitively that Joe Biden is “done.” He claims the White House doesn’t know how or when to make the announcement. Bill also claims internal polling shows he cannot win.

He wrote something on his site but without evidence. It seems to be something he heard through his sources.

Then he said something that greatly annoys me. James Buchanan was the worst president, and Biden was the second worst.

“The cowardly James Buchanan is the worst president in American history for helping the South build rebellion before the Civil War,” O’Reilly said. “But Joe Biden is the second worst because he’s created terrible problems for all of us.”

O’Reilly has a BA in history from Marist and thinks he’s a historian. Biden is turning us into Marxists. He’s flooding the border with foreigners who are permanently changing our nation, and as a special bonus, he is damaging our economy irrevocably. He’s the worst, but it’s true: Buchanan was terrible.

Speculating?

I have watched O’Reilly’s show, and he is clever and has a lot to offer, but he is often wrong. It’s doubtful he has the scoop. I think he’s speculating even though he claims he never does that.

Frankly, I don’t see Hunter or Jill letting Joe resign. Joe’s ego is tied to the presidency. it would take a lot to get him to resign.

In the CBS poll today, 55% of Democrats want him to stay in, and the NY Times blamed Biden’s poor debate performance on Ron Klain, Bob Bauer, Anita Dunn, and his advisors. The creative rewriting of history has begun, which suggests they will keep him.

The DNC would like him gone, along with the media, but it might not happen. Maybe Bill is right and does have the inside track.

We’ll find out soon enough.

So, it’s over for Joe. But the White House doesn’t yet know how or when to make the announcement. Stay close. (2/2) #NoSpin — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 30, 2024

Related