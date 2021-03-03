Xavier Becerra is a most dangerous nominee









The confirmation of Xavier Becerra as head of the most sweeping federal health agency will mean “culture wars” driven by divisive liberal policies, Senate Republicans say.

“Xavier Becerra isn’t an experienced consensus leader, he’s a culture war super-soldier with a long history of attacking First Amendment freedoms,” Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse said.

“Culture wars are poison to self-government, especially during a real public health crisis. The Senate should reject his divisive nomination,” he said.

Becerra, the current California attorney general, filed over 100 lawsuits against the Trump administration to try to stop Trump’s policies on a number of issues, including immigration, the environment and healthcare.

If he gets the position of Secretary of HHS, he would have a $1.3 trillion budget and authority over our healthcare, abortion and medicare. He wants communist healthcare.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mt.) warned, “In looking at his record as a culture warrior… he’s aggressively pursued a pro-abortion agenda, even when that’s crossed the line on protecting religious freedom.”

“Becerra has no background in virology, he never worked at a pharmaceutical company, and his only health care experience is that he sued the Little Sisters of the Poor.”

Watch:

In the middle of a pandemic, Joe Biden nominated Xavier Becerra to HHS. Becerra has no background in virology, he never worked at a pharmaceutical company, and his only health care experience is that he sued the Little Sisters of the Poor. pic.twitter.com/L2GY9ydjvm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 23, 2021

“Complete nonsense… What you’re saying isn’t true.”@SenSasse eviscerates Xavier Becerra as he refuses 5 TIMES to answer why he bullied Little Sisters of the Poor & @daviddaleiden who exposed Planned Parenthood’s trafficking in baby partshttps://t.co/f4CFyTeQM7 #StopBecerra pic.twitter.com/yGzZqfHEhd — Susan B. Anthony List #StopBecerra (@SBAList) February 25, 2021

