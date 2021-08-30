Osama’s close ally & security chief returns triumphantly to Afghanistan

















As if things couldn’t get worse, Osama bin Laden’s close aide has made a victorious entrance into Afghanistan. He was bin Laden’s security chief at the battle of Tora Bora.

FDD’s LongWar Journal reports:

Dr. Amin al Haq, the former head of bin Laden’s Black Guard, was captured on video in a large convoy as it traveled through a checkpoint in Nangarhar province. Haq was accompanied by a large convoy of heavily armed Taliban fighters in brand new SUVs. A small crowd flocked to Haq to shake his hand and take selfies with him.

The video of al Haq is evidence that Al Qaeda commanders now feel secure enough to appear publicly in a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

It might not be the first time he has returned to his homeland, but he certainly is free to appear publicly now.

NEW – #AlQaeda veteran Amin ul-Haq, #BinLaden’s close aide dating back to MAK times, has returned to #Afghanistan’s #ToraBora after years of living in #Pakistan. He’s been speaking purportedly on #AlQaeda’s behalf in recent years. pic.twitter.com/X0wklPFi3s — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) August 30, 2021

As this is going on, illegal aliens from all over the world are pouring across our borders and unvetted Afghans, who do not share our values, are pouring into Fort Dix. It only took 19 terrorists to bring about 9/11 and here we go again. In the least, they will affect our politics in a very negative way.

What could go wrong?

Dr. Amin-ul-Haq, a major al-Qaeda player in Afghanistan, Osama Bin Laden security in charge in Tora Bora, returns to his native Nangarhar province after it fell to the Taliban. Dr. Amin became close to OBL in the 80s when he worked with Abdullah Azzam in Maktaba Akhidmat. pic.twitter.com/IXbZeJ0nZE — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 30, 2021

