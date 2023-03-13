Oscars Big Night Was Brought to You by Pfizer & BioNTech

The cringe-worthy narcissist self-love fest was sponsored by Pfizer, who aired a Paxlovid commercial. Paxlovid is a famous flop drug. Read Dr. Gortler’s article about Paxlovid. Biden spent $10.6 billion out of the gate for this useless drug. Paxlovid altered protocol after they got the first $5.3 billion.

Oscars sponsored by Pfizer

pic.twitter.com/9ctEaAV2Mq — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) March 13, 2023

Former Assistant Secretary for the US Treasury’s Public Affairs Monica Crowley wasn’t impressed. “The 95th Academy Awards…brought to you … by Pfizer.” Because of course.”

Conservative journalist Benny Johnson called out the Oscars on their narcissistic qualities. “Of course, Hollywood’s biggest self-adulatory cringefest of the year is sponsored by Pfizer.”

Physician and Fox News contributor Nicole Saphier commented on the incestuous relationship between Pfizer and HHS. “Two biggest advertisers of #Oscars2023 seem to be Pfizer and [US Health and Human Services]. Can we get back to the day when the government and Big Pharma weren’t in complete lockstep?”

Pfizer runs a lot of your so-called news stations. For example, Anderson Cooper is brought to you by Pfizer. I guess they don’t feel the government does enough for them with mandates, buying their drugs, and lying to get us vaccinated.

PFIZER OWNS THE US GOVERNMENT AS WELL AS THE OSCARS

Okay, time for a Democrat who still believes in freedom: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He says “ANTHONY FAUCI WAS REALLY THE EMBODIMENT OF THAT INSTITUTIONAL AND SYSTEMIC CORRUPTION.”

“If you want to function, if you want to flourish at NIH or any of these regulatory agencies, the way to do that is by carrying water for the Pharmaceutical industry. And the reason that Anthony Fauci has lasted for 50 years is not because he’s done a good job at protecting public health. He’s done a good job at protecting industry profits,” he says.

.@RobertKennedyJr Explains How Fauci Was Able to Hold His Position at NIAID for 50 Years “If you want to flourish an NIH or any of these regulatory agencies, the way to do that is by carrying water for the pharmaceutical industry. And the reason that Anthony Fauci has lasted for… https://t.co/d3eMRVksvG pic.twitter.com/Jegkt03E5H — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 12, 2023

Never forget who your corporate overlords are.

“Pfizer is proud to support the Oscars, and we are heartened to see the film industry gather in person and alongside fans to celebrate the talent and artistry produced during the past year,” a Pfizer spokesperson told Fierce Pharma Marketing.

They have songs, the Oscars, and they are growing with new acquisitions.

Related