Ottawa Police Are Arresting People for Bringing Goods & Fuel to Truckers

The Mayor of Ottawa declared a state of emergency in the city due to the ongoing trucker protest. Shortly after, the police began to seize fuel belonging to truckers.

There are also reports of the police arresting truckers in the streets. CTV News is reporting that “several people” were arrested on charges of mischief for bringing material goods to the Freedom Convoy demonstrators.

Ottawa Police are reportedly disrupting fuel deliveries and backing off of arrests in the presence of journalists on the scene.

The Ottawa police claimed they knew nothing about the following tweet from earlier in the afternoon, making it against the law to deliver material support like gas.

I just called the Ottawa police media relations and they said they aren't aware of this tweet and would not provide me with a law that could lead to an arrest on these grounds. The police personnel then hung up the phone. https://t.co/QQs6RVOwDt — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 6, 2022

The Police began arresting people in the late afternoon.

BREAKING: Ottawa Police move against peaceful protesters, arresting truckers in the streets. More to come from our independent journalists. Follow us at https://t.co/QBAE7LfY31. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 6, 2022

An Ottawa lawyer says he is getting calls from people in custody.

David is an Ottawa-area lawyer who has worked on lockdown cases. If he says he’s getting calls from people in custody, it’s clear the massive sweep against Trudeau’s opposition has begun. https://t.co/FUHVAetxTX — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 7, 2022

A citizen journalist sent me this video that seems to show police seizing fuel from truckers. More reports to come — I’m on the streets right now.#TruckerConvoy https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/5PEwZcTRq6 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 6, 2022

This was prior to the CTV announcement.

To clarify, as of 7:05 p.m., Rebel News reporters cannot confirm with our own eyes that police have arrested the truckers. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 7, 2022

This trucker has a mailbox set up in front of his trucker. He’s planning to stay.

This is a multi-screen livestream of Toronto, Quebec, Ottawa, and Coutts. The Alaksa convoy can be seen past the midway point on the top left.

At least some Ottawa police deny having witnessed any violence.

