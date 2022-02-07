NYDOH Fiats: Forced Quarantine, Masks, Vaccinations Without Rights

This February, the NYSDOH is amending public health law, codifying masks and quarantines. They’re basically putting in A416 through the backdoor – piecemeal.

A416 has been removed by the sponsor, claiming conspiracy theorists and trolls were making it into something it isn’t. However, it said what it said. It amended the current law to include mandatory detention without due process.

The bill would allow the state governor, by “issuing a single order,” to “order the removal or detention” of any person or group of people deemed to be a suspected case, contact, or carrier of a contagious disease and poses “an imminent and significant threat to the public health in severe morbidity or high mortality.”

The clip below outlines amendments that can give us the backdoor masks and quarantine laws that could keep us under their jackboots.

AMENDMENTS YOU HAVE TO BE CONCERNED WITH ARE THE SECOND, THIRD AND FIFTH ON THIS LIST.

ISOLATION AND QUARANTINE

They give tremendous power to health officials in the case of even a suspected case of a contagious disease. The powers include forcible quarantine in a facility.

This is one concerning section in the second amendment on the list:

(4) For the purposes of quarantine orders, quarantine locations may include home quarantine, other residential or temporary housing quarantine, or quarantine at such other locations as the public health authority issuing the order deems appropriate, consistent with any direction that the State Commissioner of Health may issue.

Don’t think for a second that these people won’t use this against political enemies. Hochul is an evil woman. The Left probably wanted Cuomo out so they could get her in. She will do their bidding.

As you read further, on page 10:

(c) Whenever a person is subject to an isolation or quarantine order, the State Department of Health or local health authority, or the local health authority at the State Department of Health’s direction shall, consistent with any direction issued by the State Commissioner of Health:

(1) monitor such person to ensure compliance with the order and determine whether such person requires a higher level of medical care;

(2) whenever appropriate, coordinate with local law enforcement to ensure that such person comply with the order; and

(3) the extent such items and services are not available to such person, provide or arrange for the provision of appropriate supports, supplies and services, including, but not limited to: food, laundry, medical care, and medications.

It takes away all your freedom to choose and police will make sure you do it.

FACE COVERINGS

The third amendment on the page codifies masks into law, and it says, “any person who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face covering may be required to cover their nose and mouth…basically…wherever and whenever the commissioner says so.

There are criminal penalties.

The Health Department and the unelected Governor Hochul are ignoring the legislative process to illegally put these laws in place, making prisoners of New Yorkers.

PREVENTION OF TRANSMISSION BY COVERED ENTITIES

The document that talks about the prevention of COVID 19 transmission codifies that you must be vaccinated if they say so. It’s all up to them. They talk about procedures for keeping records and transmitting our medical records in a specific way, pretending they’re protecting privacy. They put a lock down on any exemptions.

They can also change the definition of vaccination whenever they want. It also allows them to dictate to companies.

The proposed regulations as outlined in the clip can be viewed on this link. The amendments discussed in the clip have made it to the Register.

To fight this, send personalized letters on why you specifically oppose these regulations to: Brendan C. Hughes, Acting Secretary of State Administrative Regulations Review Commission State Capitol Albany, NY 12247.

Watch:

