Ottawa Resident Reveals What the Truckers Are Really Like

An Ottawa resident, who calls himself a ‘Reformed Physicist,’ lives in the thick of the downtown truck protest and wanted to find out for himself what was happening. He heard the protesters were pseudo-Trumpians, QAnons, racist nutters, and so on and decided to find out for himself. Writing on his blog about his experience, he titled his piece, “A Night with the Untouchables.”

He walked through the streets and found people who love their country, who struggle, and who don’t want to live in a country where they can’t control what goes into their bodies. The author, David Maybury, didn’t find ideologues or anti-vaxxers, he found Canadians who love their country and freedom. He met an Indian man, an Indigenous man, and people who were working to keep Ottawa clean and orderly during their protest.

It’s well worth reading because it runs totally counter to what we are hearing in the media. They’re lying to you and the world. Sadly, Justin Trudeau is also lying. Trudeau also announced that there will not be any relief in mandates.

The last paragraph:

As I finally made my way back home, after talking to dozens of truckers into the night, I realized I met someone from every province except PEI. They all have a deep love for this country. They believe in it. They believe in Canadians. These are the people that Canada relies on to build its infrastructure, deliver its goods, and fill the ranks of its military in times of war. The overwhelming concern they have is that the vaccine mandates are creating an untouchable class of Canadians. They didn’t make high-falutin arguments from Plato’s Republic, Locke’s treatises, or Bagehot’s interpretation of Westminster parliamentary systems. Instead, they see their government willing to push a class of people outside the boundaries of society, deny them a livelihood, and deny them full membership in the most welcoming country in the world; and they said enough. Last night I learned my new neighbours are not a monstrous faceless occupying mob. They are our moral conscience reminding us – with every blow of their horns – what we should have never forgotten: We are not a country that makes an untouchable class out of our citizens.

The lies the media and politicians report about the truckers are really pathetic. A lot of people know that to be true. So far, more than 85,000 people gave $7.7 million to GiveSendGo to the truckers freedom fund.

Mr. Maybury said one trucker told him one person showed up with a Nazi flag the prior weekend.

“Yes there was some clown with a Nazi flag on the weekend, and we don’t know where he’s from, but I’ll tell you what, if we see anyone with a Nazi flag or a Confederate flag, we’ll kick his fucking teeth in. No one’s a Nazi here.”

Other truckers gave that a shout-out. Undoubtedly a plant.

Rebel News is getting the facts out:

