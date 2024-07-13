Democrats Are Launching a Coup Against Their Own Candidate

According to The New York Times, a “coordinated Democrat rebellion” will be underway over the next 48 hours. At the same time, the largest pro-Biden super PAC froze $90 million in pledged donations if Biden remains on the ticket. Reportedly, Chuck U. Schumer was behind freezing the donations.

Biden believes Obama is behind the coup.

This comes after Joe Biden’s disastrous “Big Boy” solo press conference Thursday evening. During the conference, he called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.” He also referred to President Zelensky as President Putin, among other gaffes.

“Some major Democratic donors have told the largest pro-Biden super PAC, Future Forward, that roughly $90 million in pledged donations is now on hold if President Biden remains atop the ticket, according to two people who have been briefed on the conversations,” The New York Times reported.

This is while he’s publicly trying to prove he’s fit.

BARACK OBAMA IS ORCHESTRATING A COUP

Joe Scarborough says the Biden campaign believes Barack Obama is working behind the scenes to “orchestrate” calls to step down.

“What’s going on behind the scenes is the Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this,” Scarborough said.

“And if Joe Biden believes that, that’s not going to get him out of the race any faster. Any time David Axelrod attacks him, David Axelrod ensures that Joe Biden will dig himself in another day. Any time the pod bros say something nasty about Joe Biden, which they have repeatedly said nasty things about Joe Biden, before the debate, after the debate. Every time they do that, he digs in a little bit further.”

“The pathway to Joe Biden graciously stepping aside does not go through the Obamas or the Clintons. It just doesn’t,” Scarborough continued. “Again, as I said, because some people don’t understand. I’m not talking about what ought to be. I’m talking about what is. And this is the reality … Joe Biden is deeply resentful of his treatment under not only the Obama staff but also the way he was pushed aside for Hillary Clinton. He’s deeply resentful of those trying to shove him out of the way. He’s always felt like an outsider, always felt like people have looked down upon him.”

THE PARTY OF DEMOCRACY ORGANIZES A COUP

Democrats are orchestrating a coup of the man democratically elected to become the Democrat candidate. The money and the votes are with Joe Biden. Now, they want to ignore that, and pick the candidate to take his place.

BLOOD IN THE WATER

Obama allies have reportedly pounced on Biden as the president and his team strive to maintain his standing as the presumptive Democratic nominee. The Biden campaign and “Democratic officials” suspect Obama himself is behind the effort, Scarborough said. He thinks it will backfire.

CNN DATA SHOWS BIDEN’S POOR POLLING

On Wednesday, CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said Biden’s reelection chances are currently poor. He trails former President Donald Trump in states he must carry after their debate.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the national polls, but of course, the race is won or lost in the Electoral College. And I just really want to give an indication here that Donald Trump is favored at this particular point,” Enten told host Jim Acosta.

“That’s the bottom line.”

The Cook Political Report on Tuesday changed its projections to adjust Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada from “toss-up” states to “lean Republican.” It also adjusted New Hampshire, Minnesota, and Nebraska’s second district from “likely Democrat” to “lean Democrat.”

CNN’s Harry Enten Breaks Down Biden’s Bad Polling Position In States He ‘Has To Win’ pic.twitter.com/Wq7Ur1iWuK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 10, 2024