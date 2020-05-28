Thieves, arsonists, criminals run amok in Minneapolis

Anarchists have free rein in America. It’s now okay to riot and loot if they think an injustice was done. It became acceptable under the prior administration.
There are two separate events going on in Minneapolis in reaction to George Floyd’s death, possible murder, by a white police officer. There is a political march on the local police station where the rioters destroyed the outside of the police station. Then there is the looting, burning of buildings in downtown that are just opportunistic riots and criminal activity.
LA Communists, Black Lives Matter, are also rioting and looting.
It would be very helpful if these thieves would allow the legal system to execute justice.
Watch these empowered dirtbags hurting businesses already suffering under the lockdown:
Breaking: A video shows the scene inside a looted Target store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, where riots are taking place in response to the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/6461s2CBBu
Target is being looted pic.twitter.com/GCGteCG8gV
Absolute chaos outside the Third precinct. Police are firing tear gas and stun grenades as protesters erect a barricade. Across the street, Target, Cub and other businesses are being picked apart by looters. @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/T7TV30v1lQ
The scene outside of Target, which company officials decided to close earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/ZOwM3o5x1D
Whole neighborhood reeks of smoke. Cub on fire. Dominos door shattered. Complete and utter chaos here. pic.twitter.com/NQT2SdIq8w
Another video, a mobile police camera has been set on fire by the protestors in #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/Byy3itO73D
I came back out. This is my neighborhood. You can see flames for a mile and feel the heat from a block away pic.twitter.com/0kmkBqcFZJ
Things are heating up pic.twitter.com/uDJJfD2fBm
The loons are also out of control in downtown LA, which makes no sense at all, but riots generally don’t.
Downtown LA — 101 freeway pic.twitter.com/9t849F3USF
BREAKING: Black Lives Matter protest in downtown LA for #GeorgeFloyd is spilling onto the 101 freeway and all lanes of traffic are being blocked. @FOXLA live overhead right now. pic.twitter.com/5XKwHdZ5vX
This man swings an axe multiple times at a NYPD officer this month & they retreated. No arrest. George allegedly wrote a bad check. Murdered. Armaud jogging. Murdered. No trial. Just executed. Presumed guilty. Don’t talk to me about looting in Downtown LA or Minneapolis. https://t.co/SECg5EQF72
Protestors burning the American flag in Downtown LA #GeorgeFloyd @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/x8qt4dcA3C
Local reports say 2 to 3 “Miles” of stores have been destroyed and looted. Scenes inside Target show an “empty” store and damage throughout. ATM’s were broken into, along with US Bank. There was a crane in the area that was feared topping over. There was an older woman in a wheelchair who attempted to thwart looting and had a knife. She was pummeled by men and women. She was sprayed with a fire extinguisher. All this was in the area of Lake street. A few miles away dozens of looted and destroyed stores.
I have overlooked the statistics and wanted to understand the plight of their communities. After all that I’ve seen, including livestreams of most everyone celebrating the destruction, I have No sympathy for any of them. This isn’t a rare occurrence, but a typical one. Why should anyone in the public care what happens to them. One man said if we are treated like animals we will act like one. Well, so goes the opposite. If you want to act Worse than animals you can be treated as such.
I have been concerned with the militarization of police and tactics used. After last night I consider them well founded and necessary. Bring on the MRAPS. As it stands, anytime a protest is planned it should be automatic that national guard troops are brought in. (Protests are again planned for later today). Right at this moment they are Still looting stores as a local reporter confronts them. Time after time these communities Destroy the support they would have garnered from many of us. Some were complaining THIS is the only way to get justice. No, it’s not. They Would get justice if it weren’t for the their resorting to destruction each and every time. I have no more sympathy for their communities. They want to keep bringing it upon themselves.
The report on Fox this morning was typical of a CNN report. They only showed the “beginning” of the fire in Autozone. Then they showed the video of the actual arrest and said he wasn’t resisting. Are they Idiots. The cops take him away and they exit the camera view. There is NO video between That point and the video of the cops with the knee.
And guess who are planning to show up. Jackson and Sharpton. Well, the protests this afternoon may turn out to be even worse with those two involved.
What else is new? This is the rioters MO to wreak havoc and loot and they seem to look forward for it.
Also, I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if there wasn’t 100 million in theft and damages. A large housing complex was literally burnt to the ground. It was nearly completed. Many other stores were also burnt to the ground, in celebration. How many jobs have been permanently lost in this one night.
When the fires started last night fire trucks attempted to enter the area and looter and vandals attacked them doing serious damage to the trucks.
I’m sick of people minimalizing these perpetrators actions to make them sound like ‘the poor black man’ to further their agenda of demonizing white people. This guy was’nt writing a ‘bad check’. He was trying to pass a counterfeit 20$ bill.
I’ve heard the msm say all 4 of the cops had body cams, they need to release the footage of what happened before the knee on the neck footage.