Thieves, arsonists, criminals run amok in Minneapolis

Anarchists have free rein in America. It’s now okay to riot and loot if they think an injustice was done. It became acceptable under the prior administration.

There are two separate events going on in Minneapolis in reaction to George Floyd’s death, possible murder, by a white police officer. There is a political march on the local police station where the rioters destroyed the outside of the police station. Then there is the looting, burning of buildings in downtown that are just opportunistic riots and criminal activity.

LA Communists, Black Lives Matter, are also rioting and looting.

It would be very helpful if these thieves would allow the legal system to execute justice.

Watch these empowered dirtbags hurting businesses already suffering under the lockdown:

Breaking: A video shows the scene inside a looted Target store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, where riots are taking place in response to the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/6461s2CBBu — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 28, 2020

Target is being looted pic.twitter.com/GCGteCG8gV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Absolute chaos outside the Third precinct. Police are firing tear gas and stun grenades as protesters erect a barricade. Across the street, Target, Cub and other businesses are being picked apart by looters. @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/T7TV30v1lQ — Aaron Lavinsky (@ADLavinsky) May 28, 2020

The scene outside of Target, which company officials decided to close earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/ZOwM3o5x1D — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

Whole neighborhood reeks of smoke. Cub on fire. Dominos door shattered. Complete and utter chaos here. pic.twitter.com/NQT2SdIq8w — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

Another video, a mobile police camera has been set on fire by the protestors in #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/Byy3itO73D — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) May 28, 2020

I came back out. This is my neighborhood. You can see flames for a mile and feel the heat from a block away pic.twitter.com/0kmkBqcFZJ — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Things are heating up pic.twitter.com/uDJJfD2fBm — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

The loons are also out of control in downtown LA, which makes no sense at all, but riots generally don’t.

Downtown LA — 101 freeway pic.twitter.com/9t849F3USF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2020

BREAKING: Black Lives Matter protest in downtown LA for #GeorgeFloyd is spilling onto the 101 freeway and all lanes of traffic are being blocked. @FOXLA live overhead right now. pic.twitter.com/5XKwHdZ5vX — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 28, 2020

This man swings an axe multiple times at a NYPD officer this month & they retreated. No arrest. George allegedly wrote a bad check. Murdered. Armaud jogging. Murdered. No trial. Just executed. Presumed guilty. Don’t talk to me about looting in Downtown LA or Minneapolis. https://t.co/SECg5EQF72 — lsn44128 (@lsn92620) May 28, 2020