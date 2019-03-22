Out of Mothballs! Democrat Wage Control Legislation

Democrats plan to pass legislation in the House that will enable them to dictate wages in privately-held companies. They love to call bills by names that mean the opposite of what they will actually do so they are calling this the Paycheck Fairness Act.

The act, that has been sitting collecting dust for twenty years, will require the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to pass regulations requiring companies to provide them with detailed employment and wage data (including hiring, termination, and promotion data) disaggregated by the sex, race, and national origin of employees.”.

Democrats never give up. They will keep submitting this bill until it does pass.

The reporting requirements would make it impossible for any future President to lift.

Democrats want to control wages, hiring, and employment practices for all companies. As AOC said recently, Democrats don’t want to seize private companies, just control them.

They want to see the unfair practice of disparate impact, especially for women, incorporated into every aspect of a private business. It would make it easier to sue and harder for businesses to respond in any way but the way they want.

The claim that women aren’t paid fairly is an exaggerated but useful tool to establish more government control over private businesses.

California leads the way in controlling businesses.

There is NOTHING Democrats won’t control by the time they are done. They are the most imminent threat to freedom in the United States today.