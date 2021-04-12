Violent BLM riots near Minneapolis as Chauvin gets his ‘fair trial’









Minneapolis has begun to riot again as Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney prepares to take up his defense in the death of George Floyd. While this violence is not directly related to his case, it is indirectly related. It won’t be a surprise if the defense team asks for a mistrial and change of venue. The judge won’t likely acquiesce.

The latest Black Lives Matter violence near Minneapolis was sparked by the police shooting of Daunte Wright, a suspected gang member. He was wanted on a warrant when he attempted to flee by car. He was shot and drove a distance before crashing. He nearly killed others during his escape.

His Facebook page is filled with him flashing gang signs, using drugs, and showing off cash.

BLM has a lot of criminal members.

Wright’s mother and Black Lives Matter activists made the unsubstantiated claim that he was killed by police over air fresheners.

Rioting in Minneapolis tonight pic.twitter.com/981XKfm6R5 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 12, 2021

HAPPENING NOW: Widespread looting reported in near Minneapolis after deadly officer-involved shooting – https://t.co/IvdRAEHw24pic.twitter.com/7GdzgEOM2Q — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 12, 2021

Brooklyn Center, Minn.: BLM rioter who was about to throw a large chunk of concrete at police was hit with an impact munition. He falls to the ground in pain. #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/Yj0ZkS3rkF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021

The aunt of the victim of tonight’s police involved shooting in Minneapolis publicly called for politically motivated violence on @Facebook People are acting on her post right now, looting & destroying the city How is this allowed on social media? Need better moderators pic.twitter.com/J2rDvCZfB2 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) April 12, 2021

Minneapolis rioters earlier seen waving BLM flags, a known Democrat extremist group who helped elect President Joe Biden Smash windows of a business to steal Nike shoes in solidarity with the the movement to end police brutality against young black men pic.twitter.com/Lo60yp7mHC — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) April 12, 2021

A group of women sing and dance outside of stores that were looted by #BLM rioters in Brooklyn Center, Minn. #DuanteWright #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/bcUKGuXyr0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021

