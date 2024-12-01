Over $2B Gone: “Unfathomable Damage” to the Party

They Spent Over $2 Billion & Did “Unfathomable Damage to the Party”

Kamala Harris spent over $1.2 billion on a failed campaign, and the Democrat Party now owes $20 million. After PACs and other funds are added up, it will potentially come to over $2 billion spent. Donald Trump spent $750 million.

Harris spent millions on celebrity endorsements. Would they have endorsed her if they weren’t paid?

To give you some examples, Kamala gave more than two million dollars to Oprah’s company. Oprah pretended she didn’t get paid, but it is her company. Harris allegedly paid Beyoncé $10 million, but she didn’t sing a note. Harris spent $100,000 to build a studio that looked like Call Her Daddy’s so she wouldn’t be inconvenienced by what turned out to be a failed interview. The woman blew millions on social media influencers and private jets. Another $9,000 went for ice cream. With PACs and all, it is estimated that Harris’s campaign took in double the amount and blew it.

Imagine her with the US budget.

As a result, Carville believes it will seriously affect fundraising in the future.

“The resistance is going to have trouble raising money,” Carville said. “These fundraisers are burnt. “The damage that the 2024 campaign has done, the damage this has done to the Democratic brand, is almost unfathomable.”

“Do you have any idea where that money went? Does anybody have any idea where that money went?”

He added that the “amount of Lobbyists involved in this campaign was staggering.” Carville doesn’t believe they should be involved in telling campaigns what to do.

He wants a full audit. [They have investigated Trump repeatedly, looking for funding abnormalities but finding nothing. Here is one anomaly staring them in the face.]

Another opinion:

Harris Spent $1B. Here’s WHY Critics Are Silent The Harris campaign spent a shocking amount of money—the silence of our critics is revealing. pic.twitter.com/AawzwL8KUH — Ken Ham (@aigkenham) November 18, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email