PA Lt. Gov. says calling the election rigged is “not protected speech”

Leftists keep popping up usurping the role of the Supreme Court, the only body that protects our individual liberties.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is the latest. He told The Hill that “lies” about the legitimacy of the election were not protected under the Constitution. He gets to decide what is a lie and what is protected speech.

Where is his evidence that they’re lies?

“This idea that saying that Pennsylvania was rigged, or that we were trying to ‘steal the election — that’s a lie,” Fetterman told The Hill in a video interview on Friday morning. “And that — you do not have the right — that is not protected speech,” he continued.

“The second those tweets went up, they should have been deleted,” Fetterman said of President Trump’s Twitter account. We have a rule of law so random people like Fetterman can’t decide what is free speech or not. Watch: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman: “This idea that saying that Pennsylvania was ‘rigged’ or that we were ‘trying to steal the election’ — that’s a lie. And you do not have the right, that is not protected speech.” pic.twitter.com/2f2ERSSLXy — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2021

