Fox News ratings are cratering

Before the 2020 election, Fox News led in the cable ratings and had done so for years. They have a number of conservative opinion hosts who made it so, especially Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. The two hosts thoroughly covered the Biden scandals and the Russia hoax, ignored by most media. Unfortunately, they’ve lost many of their advertisers, but not the Pillow Guy.

Then Chris Wallace moderated the debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He became Biden’s Praetorian Guard, protecting him and attacking Donald Trump. It was a seminal moment. That is when Fox News viewers began to fall off.

Election night was the killer with Fox taking an active role in making the president look like a loser before the votes were even cast in many states. In the lead up to that, Fox abandoned Magas and took no role in highlighting the corruption in the election. Of particular concern was individual states changing election law immediately before the election to help one particular candidate.

Making Donna Brazile the Fox acting news chief wasn’t wise if they planned to keep their audience. Adding large numbers of far-left Democrats to spew talking points didn’t help. Who needs to listen to that?

THE ABYSMAL RATINGS

According to the Daily Beast, Fox News’ ratings have plummeted – as the network finished third to both CNN and MSNBC in the ratings on Friday for the third straight day, their poorest showing since September 2000.

Sentinel reported the Monday and Tuesday ratings were also abysmal.

On Wednesday, CNN averaged 5.941 million total viewers and 2.074 million in the key 25-54 demographic for the entire day, compared to MSNBC’s 4.543 million viewers overall and 1.106 million demo audience and Fox News’ total audience of 3.464 million and 852,000 in the demo. The disparity increased on Thursday, with CNN drawing 3.854 million total viewers, MSNBC averaging 3.321 million, and Fox pulling in 1.935 million for the day. CNN also led in the demo, nabbing 1.193 million with MSNBC finishing second at 653,000 and Fox bringing in the rear at 384,000. The streak continued on Friday as CNN finished first once again with 3.121 million total viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 2.816 million and FNC’s 1.702 million. In the total day demo, CNN drew 878,000 viewers, compared to MSNBC’s 512,000 and Fox News’ 320,000. MSNBC, meanwhile, experienced its highest-rated week ever, averaging a total of 3.1 million viewers. Fox is making some moves to capture more of the conservative audience they clearly don’t like by putting a conservative commentator yet to be named in Martha MacCallum’s straight news slot. It would take a Mark Levin to make that work. They are also teaming Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer in the 9-11 slot. Sandra Smith is moving to the dead time in the afternoon. Dana is not a big name draw for Magas. She never says anything much. THE MISGUIDED MURDOCH James Murdoch condemns the U.S. media for “propagating lies” which have unleashed “insidious and uncontrollable forces” that will endure for years. He blames right-wing media for the Capitol attack. He doesn’t mean the fake media, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC. Murdoch likely means his own network. “The damage is profound,” he told the Financial Times in an interview. “The sacking of the Capitol is proof positive that what we thought was dangerous is indeed very much so. Those outlets that propagate lies to their audience have unleashed insidious and uncontrollable forces that will be with us for years. The people who sacked the Capitol appear to be very fringe Trump supporters who live on the edges of the right and dwell in conspiracy theories. They don’t represent conservatives. They’re screwballs. The election was unconstitutional in several states even if the Supreme Court doesn’t care. Swing states and others changed their election laws at the last minute to help Joe Biden win. They allowed corrupt practices like ballot harvesting and other California-style balloting to take hold at the last minute. It was corrupt, but corruption is now okay. Fox’s abandonment of Magas could be fatal. Magas have moved on to OANN and Newsmax. CNN now wants to destroy them — Fox, Newsmax, OANN — to silence all opposition. It’s dangerous times.

