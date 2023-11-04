Palestinian Allowed in US to Work Planned a Massive Terror Attack

Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, was planning a massive terror attack targeting Jewish people in Houston. He visited gun ranges and was trying to get instructions for bomb-making.

He was able to purchase or possess firearms illegally on a non-immigrant visa. His paperwork expired in 2019, yet he’s been allowed to stay here on a work authorization through 2024. He applied for asylum, which is another joke the Biden administration has inflicted on America. Few of the illegal aliens are asylum seekers.

Abuayyash was looking at specific and detailed content posted by radical organizations on the Internet, which included lessons on constructing bombs. That’s according to Christopher Wray, the FBI Director, in information provided to the Homeland Security Committee.

The defendant also spoke with others who support the killing of people of certain faiths.

That's just your Islamophobia talking

The FBI was afraid he’d carry out the attack and arrested him for unlawful possession of firearms.

Abuayyash is Palestinian, from Jordan, and has been indicted. Most Palestinians are Egyptian or Jordanian. He hails from Jordan.

DOJ:

HOUSTON – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a 20-year-old Palestinian citizen for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

The charges allege Sohaib Abuayyash was an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States. He knowingly possessed a firearm, namely a Canik, model TP9 Elite SC, 9 mm pistol, according to the indictment.

He is only one of so many anti-American imports. We see them in Times Square, on the streets of Houston, in LA and Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, all over the country. They don’t belong here.

Radical Islamists who want to kill Jews or Christians do not belong in America and never should have been allowed in. They are destroying our culture, and influencing the youth with lies. They are violent. It’s only a matter of time before either they or the cartels or some of the other criminals we’ve allowed to walk through our borders create massive attacks that would dwarf 9/11. I don’t understand why the Biden administration isn’t under arrest for treason, but the least politicians could do is close the border.

