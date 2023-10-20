Palestinian Terrorists Churn Up the “Martyr” Propaganda Machine

The Palestinian terrorists of Hamas have churned up their highly-effective public relations apparatus. They slaughtered roughly 1400 innocent Israelis, including children and Holocaust survivors, and they wounded roughly over 3,600. People were burned and beheaded. So, who are the victims? The Hamas public relations firm will tell you it’s Hamas.
This video below is allegedly a devastated son, a doctor, who lost his father – a martyr for the cause. Could be true or a lie, but the point is they’re calling a terrorist a “martyr.”
The terrorists are not only painted as martyrs; the terrorist sympathizers in the United States agree. They couldn’t jump fast enough on Hamas propaganda over the missile they shot off fast enough. They claimed hundreds died when 20 might have died – at their hands.
This scene below looks like an act, and these are the people Democrats want to bring into the United States.
Palestinian Doctor breaks down when he found the body of his father among the martyr bodies that arrived to the Shefa hospital in Gaza #IsraelTerorrist #PalestinianGenocide #Gaza_Genocide #جازان_الان #فلسطين_الان #غزة_تستغيث #emergencyalert #GazaHospital #AmericaIsTerrorist pic.twitter.com/X7QRv90IOJ
— Bint e Hawwa (@Bint_E_Hawwa___) October 20, 2023
Allegedly, this little girl in the clip below lost her mother in Israeli bombing, which could well be a lie. These videos are all over social media. It’s no longer Jews who are victims; it’s the beheaders who are. Palestinian Hamas started this, not the Jews.
Also, there are a lot of videos of Orthodox Jews who hate Israel online, so there’s that.
Israel does face an existential threat. If they don’t stop Hamas, Hamas will keep massacring them until there are none left.
Palestinian girls cries in search of her mother as she lost her in the lsraeli bombing.#Gaza #emergencyalert #GazaAttack #Gaza #PalestinianGenocide #يلا_علي_الحدود #PalestineWillBeFree pic.twitter.com/e9J1gxtCpj
— Haniya Fatiha ꧂ (@HaniyaFatiha) October 20, 2023
I don’t want to enter a war with Iran or continue the war with Ukraine. Weapon supplies are one thing; sending troops is quite another.
Are those ‘Orthodox’ Neturei Karta.