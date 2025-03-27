Palestinians Protest in Gaza, Demand Hamas Leave

Hundreds of Palestinians marched in protest this week, calling for Hamas to leave. They want the war with Israel to end. It’s very brave as the war has begun again. The country has a one party system so it is hard to believe this will end well. The crowd was filled with young men and children.

Hamas militants are fascists and they might torture and kill these people. Hamas has no problem using these people as human shields. We wish them well.

BREAKING: Tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza directly call out Hamas leadership to get out of Gaza. “Out out Osama Hamdan! Out out Hamas!” pic.twitter.com/viS9PhpL3T — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 26, 2025

So… they CAN protest against Hamas and the war that it started and they celebrated? Hundreds of Palestinians are protesting in Gaza: "Hamas, get out!" pic.twitter.com/ShK14PlxXs — Gal G., Adv (@ICK_GalG) March 25, 2025

BREAKING: Day two of widespread anti-Hamas protests have begun. The floodgates have opened, no longer are Palestinians scared to voice their opposition. Hamas is finished. pic.twitter.com/aecCAzePS1 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 26, 2025

The Gazan’s don’t want Hamas : Demonstrations in Jabalia , northern Gaza against Hamas this evening : "There is no food, no medical equipment – we are sitting in garbage, we don't want Hamas, we want Hamas to get out and not rule here! We want a national unity government!" Would… pic.twitter.com/pUpreMu4Az — Iris (@streetwize) March 25, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email