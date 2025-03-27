Palestinians Protest in Gaza, Demand Hamas Leave

By
M Dowling
Hundreds of Palestinians marched in protest this week, calling for Hamas to leave. They want the war with Israel to end. It’s very brave as the war has begun again. The country has a one party system so it is hard to believe this will end well. The crowd was filled with young men and children.

Hamas militants are fascists and they might torture and kill these people. Hamas has no problem using these people as human shields. We wish them well.


