Why Democrats Won’t Change?

Newt Gingrich thinks Democrats are in terror over losing their slush fund, which they use to bribe people. They have been doing it for 70 years.

He added that a large part of the Democrat Party has a secular religious belief in open borders, trans ideology, and allowing people not to work. That is why they can’t unlock.

Gingrich said what makes President Trump the most consequential president since Lincoln is that he is taking a sledgehammer to the administrative state, which has not been done since Franklin Roosevelt established it.

Some readers don’t like Newt, but after listening to the message Elon shared, what do you think of his hypothesis?

