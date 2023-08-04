Pandas Teach Survival Skills

Pandas meet their challenges head on.

What About Pandas

Pandas are mostly found in Central China. Giant pandas are more than just adorable animals. They are also a source of inspiration for many fields of human endeavor.

They live up to 20 years, and eat bamboo, birds, and rodents.

Ten million years ago, the first ancestors of Giant Pandas probably lived in Europe, in what is now Hungary.

More than half of newborn pandas die from disease or being accidentally crushed by their mothers.

They spend up to 16 hours a day eating just to gain enough sustenance for survival.

The giant panda is among the world’s most adored and protected rare animals, and is one of the few animals to have its natural habitat granted a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation.

They have a special bone extending from their wrists called a “pseudo-thumb,” which they use to hold and manipulate bamboo.

The oldest panda ever in captivity: Jia Jia, a female giant panda, born in 1978 and died in 2016.

