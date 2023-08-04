Julie Kelly & NY Times Warn of What’s to Come for Mr. Trump

Julie Kelly warns that a superceding indictment of seditious conspiracy could be coming. The New York Times hinted that is coming.

“This 45-page indictment is basically a cut-and-paste job from the January 6 Select Committee report that was issued in December. You see a lot of the same accusations, talking about the fake Electoral College stunt, et cetera, et cetera. A lot of it was just lifted from that report and put in this criminal indictment.

“This isn’t the only indictment in this case. First of all, there are six co-conspirators who are cited in this indictment. And we know pretty much who they are for the most part.

“What we just saw Jack Smith do last Friday is add a superseding indictment and classified documents case so a superseding indictment, overrides basically the initial indictment. What he did last week is add a new co-defendant – co-conspirator – and the new charges to Donald Trump. That is exactly what will happen in this indictment.

“My suspicion is Jack Smith will supersede this indictment probably three times before he’s done. And at the end of the day, I do think, ultimately, he will indict Donald Trump for seditious conspiracy along with several other of his former aides, allies, and attorneys.”

Julie Kelly @julie_kelly2 to @JackPosobiec: “This 45 page indictment is basically a cut and paste job from the January 6th Select Committee report that was issued in December.” pic.twitter.com/LnvemHOIv5 — Human Events (@HumanEvents) August 3, 2023

THE NEW YORK TIMES’ INSIDE KNOWLEDGE

The poison pen of the New York Times might have revealed some inside knowledge of what will come next.

The Times pointed “to the charges that were notably absent.” They highlighted the way the last indictment was handled. Ergo, Jack Smith will put in a superceding indictment.

The indictment so far did not accuse Mr. Trump of inciting the crowd – yet.

The Times’ author Alan Feuer notes that the J6 select committee recommended charging Mr. Trump with inciting insurrection.

“In December, the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 recommended that the Justice Department charge Mr. Trump with several federal crimes, including inciting insurrection,” reports the Times.

The Times article uses Ms. Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony as an example of Mr. Trump’s behavior on J6. Meanwhile, she heard the information second-hand, abd blatantly lied. She later admitted to some lies.

The Times:

In theory, Mr. Smith’s team could bring new charges against Mr. Trump at almost any time, using accounts like Ms. Hutchinson’s to support an accusation that Mr. Trump played some role in encouraging the violence at the Capitol. The incitement charge recommended by the House committee is written quite broadly, making it a crime to “incite, assist with or participate in” a rebellion or an insurrection against federal laws or government authority.

Prosecutors could also try to connect Mr. Trump more directly with the violence through the statements made by scores of rioters charged in the Capitol attack who have said that they were answering Mr. Trump’s call when they traveled to Washington and joined in the assault.

If Smith continues to follow along with the J6 Select Committee’s recommendations, a superceding indictment for seditious conspiracy is coming. If history is prologue, it might be timed. It might follow any impeachments or new revelations in the Biden cases.

THE SIMILARITIES WITH THE JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

The January 6th panel did not allow due process. People were invited or subpoenaed to the committee but not allowed attorneys. Witnesses out-and-out lied. The panel was run from only one side. It was not run like a U.S. court. It was run like a star chamber.

The charges against Mr. Trump are conspiracy to defraud the US government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights, which is taken from a KKK law.

As Julie Kelly said, there are many similarities between the January 6th panel’s so-called findings and the charges brought against Donald Trump.

“Today’s charges are consistent with those the select committee referred to the special counsel last year. Successful prosecutions will not only bring accountability but also help prevent something like January 6th from ever happening again,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who chaired the committee, said on X.

To Compare:

The committee’s final report and the federal grand jury’s indictment seek to show that Trump intentionally disseminated false allegations of election fraud to the public. The claim is that the former president provoked his supporters who attended his speech on the National Mall to march to the Capitol. That is in the indictment and the committee’s report.

The panel centered around how Mr. Trump allegedly pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the election results by accepting alternate electors. The report claims that Mr. Trump endangered Mr. Pence’s safety with his words. The indictment also refers to it.

Trump allegedly pressured the DOJ and department officials, both the indictment and report claim.

The Jan. 6 final report and the indictment claim the former president also pressured members of Congress to reject electors from several states where he claimed there was election fraud, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Trump’s advisers allegedly knew election fraud claims were false.

Trump had co-conspirators. The indictment lists six co-conspirators who assisted Trump. The Jan. 6 select committee interviewed dozens of Trump’s close contacts and also identified alleged co-conspirators who helped him.

