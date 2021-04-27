Part of the independent autopsy of Andrew Brown Jr. was released









An independent autopsy contracted by the attorneys representing the family of North Carolina man Andrew Brown Jr. revealed that he was shot five times. He was shot four times in the right arm, and a fifth in the back of his skull.

Mr. Brown is the man who was fleeing the sheriffs when he was shot.

Ben Crump, the high-profile civil rights attorney who secured the $27 million settlement in Minneapolis for the family of George Floyd, said at a press conference on Tuesday that Brown suffered a “kill shot to back of the head.”

Attorney Wayne Kendall further explained that the independent autopsy showed four non-fatal bullet wounds to Brown’s right arm and a fatal shot to the back of the head.

Crump is the man you hire for settlements, even if they are not deserved.

A copy of the independent autopsy obtained by Fox News said it was conducted by Dr. Brent Hall on Monday. The gunshot wound entered the back of the head and sequentially perforated and penetrated the skull and brain, the report said.

The trajectory was listed as bottom to top, left to right, and back to front. The bullet did not exit the back of his head.

The Recount tweeted clips from the news briefing saying, “Attorney for Andrew Brown Jr.’s family Wayne Kendall on independent autopsy report: ‘This in fact was a fatal wound to the back of Mr. Brown’s head as he was… trying to evade being shot.’ ‘Those three gunshots to the arm? That wasn’t enough?’ — Andrew Brown Jr.’s son Khalil Ferebee on independent autopsy showing deputies shot his father 5 times, including in the back of the head.”

Seven sheriffs were placed on leave during the probe. The bodycam footage has not yet been released but will be soon.

WATCH, BUT THIS IS ONLY ONE SIDE OF THE STORY:

“Those three gunshots to the arm? That wasn’t enough?” — Andrew Brown Jr.’s son Khalil Ferebee on independent autopsy showing deputies shot his father 5 times, including in the back of the head. pic.twitter.com/JX2J6KG2S0 — The Recount (@therecount) April 27, 2021

AN EMERGENCY HAS BEEN DECLARED

Riots will likely begin soon.

NO ONE SHOULD JUMP TO CONCLUSIONS

3 more deputies resigned after Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting. “We’re seeing more and more law enforcement officers…deciding this isn’t worth it anymore,” @SheriffClarke tells Newsmax TV. https://t.co/6psrdum0kI pic.twitter.com/T3kL1AhwDw — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 26, 2021

