Party of Felon Aliens and Drug Dealers?

Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of drug dealers, calling them “non-violent” and Merrick Garland is working to make certain no serious offender gets deported. If they don’t watch out, Americans will begin to see Democrats as the Party of criminals. Given their penchant for closing prisons, releasing hardened criminals, and allowing cartels to pour over our open borders, it’s not a big stretch.

CALLING DRUG DEALERS NON-VIOLENT

Joe Biden commutated the sentences of 75 drug dealers and pardoned three others. He called the crimes “non-violent” but drugs are violent. They kill or at least harm people. Also, how many drug dealers walk around without a weapon?

The drug dealers dealt Meth, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and who knows what else. There was some racketeering and money laundering too.

When these people are sentenced, they have already pleaded down.

Maybe they’re friends of Hunter. [sarcasm]

This will make criminals happy and they are an important Democrat voting bloc.

THE PARTY OF FELON ALIENS?

At the same time, Biden is allowing cartel members and criminals to pour across our open borders while DHS Chief Mayorkas lies and claims the borders are closed.

In addition, Attorney General Merrick Garland will now allow felons who committed serious crimes to remain in the United States if they have mental issues. They can fail a mental test and stay.

NEW: AG Merrick Garland rules that when considering asylum claims, immigration judges can now take into account the mental health of asylum seekers who have been convicted of “particularly serious crimes” when determining whether or not they pose a danger to the US. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/MON6VU2jLg — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2022

NEW: In a 48 hour span, Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector arrested two convicted child sex predators, four MS-13 gang members, and an 18th street gang member.

Two MX nationals convicted of indecency w/ a 10 y/o child & online solicitation of a minor. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/mCqbl2EzZk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2022

During the early morning hours of May 10th, 2022, the Southeast Regional Narcotics crew, working out of the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station, executed a narcotic related search warrant in the city of Huntington Park, CA. pic.twitter.com/gX6yFz9QFW — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) May 10, 2022

