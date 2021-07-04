Patriot’s last breath: “Fight on…do not let liberty die with me today”



















The Left has the usual negative Independence Day stories up. One of the worst was on MSN news. After complaining of ‘lies’ about the day, the story argues that “the reality of America in 1776 is that only a portion of the population — namely wealthy white male property owners and legislators — would reap the full benefits of the declaration for decades.”

The Left is also pushing 1619 as the birthdate of the nation, which it is not.

A Story of Courage

On the other hand, FEE has a story about a brave patriot whose dying words during the Rebellion should live on.

The author of a FEE article, Geoff Graham, cited an officer’s account of the Battle of Fort Sullivan on June 28, 1776. Shortly after our success at Bunker Hill, British warships advanced toward Charleston. They planned to conquer the port city to isolate the South and cut off a key supply route for the rebellious colonies.

It would have ended the rebellion before it became a revolution.

A single fort stood in the way of the British: A small unnamed and incomplete outpost on Sullivan’s Island. The fort was led by a maverick Colonel William Moultrie and his young band of inexperienced and passionate patriots.

All believed the British would run right over them and become victors in Charleston.

The young patriots did win but at a price. One young soldier named Sgt. McDaniel was hit by a cannonball that tore through him, early in the battle. His last words were completely selfless. He raised his bloody body up to his knees and with his last breath said, “Fight on my brave boys; Do not let liberty expire with me today!”

They fought, they won, and Charleston was saved.

It was the beginning of the nation. 1619 was not. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything else about the Sergeant, but clearly, he was a hero who should be remembered.

Background

The United States didn’t begin in 1619 as the Left would have us believe, It began July 4, 1776, when the 13 colonies claimed their independence from England, an event that eventually led to the formation of the United States.

The conflict with England had gone on for a year. In a June 7 session in the Pennsylvania State House (later Independence Hall), Richard Henry Lee of Virginia presented a resolution with the famous words: “Resolved: That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved.”

Lee’s words were the impetus for the drafting of a formal Declaration of Independence, although the resolution was not followed up on immediately.

On July 1, 1776, the Continental Congress reconvened, and on the following day, the Lee Resolution for independence was adopted by 12 of the 13 colonies, New York not voting.

Discussions of Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence resulted in some minor changes, but the spirit of the document was unchanged. The process of revision continued through all of July 3 and into the late afternoon of July 4, when the Declaration was officially adopted.

Of the 13 colonies, nine voted in favor of the Declaration, two — Pennsylvania and South Carolina — voted No, Delaware was undecided and New York abstained.

John Hancock, President of the Continental Congress, signed the Declaration of Independence. It is said that John Hancock’s signed his name “with a great flourish” so England’s “King George can read that without spectacles!”

