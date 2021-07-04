Don Jr scorches Biden and Hunter during the Sarasota rally



















Don Jr. blasted Joe Biden and his drug-addicted son Hunter during the rally last night. He wondered where the screams of ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ went now that Biden is catering to Russia.

The Ukraine debacle is a full-fledged crime under the Bidens but the Trump administration was told it was a crime to “even talk about it.”

Watch:

Donald Trump concluded, “Our movement is far from over, in fact our movement has only just begun.”

“Our movement is far from over, in fact our movement has only just begun.” Trump concludes his rally in Sarasota, Florida. pic.twitter.com/JTaKDjMxSw — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 4, 2021

The crowds were huge:

President Trump is destroying the Left one rally at a time pic.twitter.com/6c8qmzA4BO — kevin haddad (@kevinhaddad08) July 4, 2021

Related

















