Don Jr scorches Biden and Hunter during the Sarasota rally

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Don Jr. blasted Joe Biden and his drug-addicted son Hunter during the rally last night. He wondered where the screams of ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ went now that Biden is catering to Russia.

The Ukraine debacle is a full-fledged crime under the Bidens but the Trump administration was told it was a crime to “even talk about it.”

Watch:

Donald Trump concluded, “Our movement is far from over, in fact our movement has only just begun.”

The crowds were huge:


