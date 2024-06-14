Paul Logan Interviews Donald Trump

By
M DOWLING
-
1
6

Donald Trump is going for the youth vote, starting with an extremely popular fighter, Paul Logan. This is an easy one for DJT. He enjoys the youth and knows a lot about the subject. He was well-prepared to discuss Logan’s fights. It’s pretty funny at times. The Impaulsive episode on X has 4 million views so far, and the X site has 156.5 thousand followers.

I couldn’t see Biden discussing anything with these young men.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz