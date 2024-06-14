Paul Logan Interviews Donald Trump

Donald Trump is going for the youth vote, starting with an extremely popular fighter, Paul Logan. This is an easy one for DJT. He enjoys the youth and knows a lot about the subject. He was well-prepared to discuss Logan’s fights. It’s pretty funny at times. The Impaulsive episode on X has 4 million views so far, and the X site has 156.5 thousand followers.

I couldn’t see Biden discussing anything with these young men.

The Donald Trump Interview Our first full-length podcast on X… pic.twitter.com/aRiforlhca — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) June 13, 2024

