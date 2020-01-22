Paul Reveals How Many Senators Are Ready to Dismiss the Charges

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Wednesday that 45 Republicans are ready to dismiss the charges against the president. He added that he would keep pushing the senators until he has a majority of GOP senators to end it.

“There are 45, with about five to eight wanting to hear a little more,” Paul said in an interview with The Washington Post. “I still would like to dismiss it, but there aren’t the votes to do it just yet.”

With support from other Trump allies like himself, Paul said he would continue to pressure his colleagues in the coming days to move on from the trial.

Listening to the House’s Democratic managers, including Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), is turning Republicans’ opinions against the idea of a long trial.

“The more Adam Schiff speaks, the more we become unified,” he said.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

Paul also said he opposes calling former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness.

“He’s a disgruntled employee with an ax to grind,” Paul, a longtime critic of Bolton’s hawkish views, said.

Paul added, “It’s unknown. Some people who have talked to him think he has an ax to grind, that he’s angry he was publicly fired by the president. But he also has a history of believing in unlimited powers for the president. Which is the guiding light for John Bolton at this point? Ax to grind and books to sell? Or, be a player and say ‘even if I’m gone, he’s doing what I want on Iran and other things?’”

Bolton claims he resigned but it sounds like a mutual, unpleasant parting.

The impeachment is clearly a trail in search of a crime. It’s got to end. Actually, it’s the fuel of the Democrat 2020 campaign since they have horrible candidates.

The impeachment trial begins in search of impeachable offenses, aquittal to soon follow — The Donelson Files (@Donelsonfiles) January 21, 2020

Schiff, Nadler, the other managers, have been very deceptive in their presentations. As a result, the President slammed them at the World Economic Forum Wednesday.

The President called Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who is serving as a manager, a “sleazebag,” and key Democrats, “major sleazebags.” That wording upsets the latte crowd, but after years of PC, many find it a relief to hear someone describe an opponent so correctly.

