PayPal’s $2500 Misinformation or Hate Policy Didn’t Go Anywhere

Shockingly, Paypal recently set itself up as a totalitarian overseer, claiming it would withdraw $2500 from any account that spreads hate or misinformation. After many angry users blasted the service, they canceled the policy claiming it was a mistake.

It’s always a mistake.

However, the policy didn’t go anywhere, but it’s not as direct.

The policy is under the “Acceptable Use Policy.”

It says ‘prohibitive activities’ includes “(f) the promotion of hate, violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory or the financial exploitation of a crime”.

It doesn’t stop there. That page sends you to the Restricted Activities page, and one of the restricted items is: “Provide false, inaccurate, or misleading information”.

It wasn’t a mistake. The only mistake was making it too obvious.

The overseers can decide to steal $2500 per infraction based on some vague, subjective measure. They might as well set themselves up as loan sharks or extortionists.

How many other agreements are like this one?

Get off Paypal.

