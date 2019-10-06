PC Insanity? Details of Convert to Islam Killing 4 In Paris Police Headquarters

Michael H., a 45-year-old computer maintenance specialist from Martinique stabbed four of his colleagues to death this past Thursday. Here are some relevant details.

Initial reporting stated, “The IT worker who stabbed four of his colleagues to death inside Paris’ police headquarters Thursday was a recent convert to Islam who had been acting erratically the night before the attack.”

Also included was the killer, “….had worked at the police headquarters’ Intelligence Directorate unit since 2003. The Intelligence Directorate unit focuses on the fight against terrorism.”

The attack took place across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral where “H.” murdered 3 police officers, and an administrator. The death toll included 3 men and a woman. Cops shot and killed him.

His wife of 5 years claimed on the night before the assault, Michael was having visions and making incoherent statements.

In one of the first statements made by a police official he/she told the Associated Press, “Michael H. had converted to Islam 18 months ago, but is not believed to have been radicalized.”

Follow up stories gave more info and began to shift the narrative. Sources said, “French detectives on Friday referred the investigation into a knife rampage by a staffer at Paris police headquarters that left four colleagues dead to anti-terrorist prosecutors”

Later, French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told Franceinfo radio, “It is important to emphasize you are not a terrorist because you are a Muslim, and converting to Islam is not a automatic sign of radicalization.”

Investigators may also be looking into the possibility Michael H., who was partially deaf, could have had a beef at work. “He complained to me that his career had not evolved, due to his handicap,” said Abdelaziz, the deputy head of a local Muslim organization who attended the Gonesse mosque with the attacker.”

Here’s a little tidbit that seems to have gone overlooked. He used a ceramic kitchen knife to murder and wound his victims during “the frenzied 30-minute attack on Thursday at the police headquarters….”.

So, once again, we hear the usual politically correct talking points, immediately following what has all the earmarks of a jihadist style attack; but this time with an additional, seemingly inexplicable element.

Throughout our article we’ve underlined facts about Michael H.’s background and killing spree while italicizing the PC strategists’ responses. This back and forth scenario is all too familiar, except in one greatly overlooked case.

A man armed with a knife, slashed and stabbed his way through a Paris Police Headquarters for 30 minutes before being shot dead.

How he was somehow able to butcher 3 cops and a woman over the course of one half hour, in a building that’s expected to be a hub of French law enforcement, should be a question Parisians and their countrymen want answered, in other than boiler plate, politically correct terms.