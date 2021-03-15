Peasants can go to jail for not wearing a mask but not celebs

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Not wearing a mask in LA Country can put you in jail for six months, but not if you’re a celebrity at the Grammys. Obviously, these celebrities don’t worry about catching COVID.

However, if you’re a small business trying to survive under a stringent lockdown, the officials will come for you.

Sending thousands of illegals with COV isn’t a concern either.

Additionally, the CDC wants us to wear two masks in the gym and even in the shower. These people are so extreme that they will be ignored by most sane people.

