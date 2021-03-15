Peasants can go to jail for not wearing a mask but not celebs









Not wearing a mask in LA Country can put you in jail for six months, but not if you’re a celebrity at the Grammys. Obviously, these celebrities don’t worry about catching COVID.

However, if you’re a small business trying to survive under a stringent lockdown, the officials will come for you.

Sending thousands of illegals with COV isn’t a concern either.

Additionally, the CDC wants us to wear two masks in the gym and even in the shower. These people are so extreme that they will be ignored by most sane people.

There’s a mask mandate in Los Angeles where violations can carry a $1,000 fine or 6 months in jail but apparently COVID isn’t a concern if you’re a celebrity at the #Grammys. Celeb parties are no big deal but have a family party in LA and the mayor can turn off your power. pic.twitter.com/z1TFzKY5Lk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 15, 2021

Even now LA county is shutting off the electricity for a small business because they dared to try to save their business by staying open. All while they allow celebrities to throw a party in primetime. https://t.co/q6GFc13sbS — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 15, 2021

