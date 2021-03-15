Wait until you see who will now serve as Secretary of the Interior









New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland told a CNN host that the violent Antifa communists are “peaceful protesters working to safeguard their city from domestic terrorism.” She is very far left and opposed to fossil fuels. Haaland co-sponsored the extreme Green New Deal and has called for a ban on fracking.

She is now Secretary of the Interior and will control federal lands, eliminating drilling.

In 2019, Haaland told the Guardian that she was “wholeheartedly against fracking and drilling on public lands.”

During her confirmation hearing in February, Haaland indicated that she supported Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone pipeline.

“If I say that I support President Biden’s agenda, I assume that you could take my answer as a yes,” Haaland said in response to repeated questions.

She was confirmed 51-40, mostly because she’s Native American, not because she has an ounce of experience or knowledge for the job. Her cohort is John Kerry, the climate csar and globalist who wants to usher in The Great Reset to the USA.

Here's Rep. Deb Haaland (Dem) of New Mexico on @CNN referring to Antifa as "peaceful protestors working to safeguard their city from domestic terrorism" You can view some of their "peaceful protests" here:https://t.co/RvMQvCmuui pic.twitter.com/Fx1HVB12Wo — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) August 18, 2019

