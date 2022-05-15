Pelosi Antoinette: “Babies Are Crying” & the House Has the Peloton Gym

ABC “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the nationwide baby formula shortage. He made mention of the fact that Rep. Stefanik is “laying this on Biden.”As usual, her answer was pathetic and she didn’t answer the question.

Stephanopoulos is a Clinton apparatchik, ran Bill’s campaign.

She was asked what the Democrat Congress was going to do about the shortage. Her answer was that Rep. Stefanik is using “irresponsible” rhetoric.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), has called out the Biden administration for having no plan to solve the shortage crisis.

“As usual, her statement is totally irresponsible. Babies are crying. We need to get them food,” Pelosi responded about Stefanik in the video clip embedded above, without identifying which babies are in need.

“Babies are crying”? – give me a break!

We have pitiful leadership in this country.

“As usual, her statement is totally irresponsible,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells @GStephanopoulos when asked about GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik criticizing shipments of baby formula to southern border during shortage. https://t.co/vLpisX0iv7 pic.twitter.com/noFBQVetfr — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 15, 2022

The crazy old lady named Democrat lawmakers who are allegedly addressing the shortage.

Does anyone believe her?

Earlier this week, she discussed perks for House members thanks to Democrat leadership (and taxpayer money). She gave them fully paid memberships to Peloton gyms as well as a brand new liquor and drinks outlet with our tax dollars.

Could Marie Antoinette Pelosi be any more out of touch? Forget the babies, she has America crying.

She claimed the US will buy the formula from abroad but that’s not going to happen in any significant way. Foreign countries don’t have the kind of supplies we need.

She referenced the President who is a crazy old man.

“The president is quite correct. We must do something as quickly as possible, but as safely as possible, and use caution for these babies. But we have to move quickly to do that,” Pelosi insisted. “And part of this is, again, the supply chain issue.”

Biden promised to do something about the supply chain problem and he did nothing. He has no plan to do anything. He has no plans at all for anything. He’s reactive and not even good at that.

THEY WON’T REACT

Rep. Stefanik said that she’s been warning the Biden administration since February about the baby formula shortage, but nothing.

Actually, the FDA knew about the contamination of the Abbott Lab last October and didn’t shut them down until December. Abbott Labs makes 40% of the US baby formula.

Currently, Abbott cleaned up the labs and can’t get the FDA to answer their phone calls so they can give them the okay to open.

It will still take another 2-3 weeks to stock up and they won’t answer the phone.

