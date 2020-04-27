Pelosi Antoinette formally endorses accused sexual predator for president

Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally endorsed accused sexual predator Joe Biden for president. Even though he can’t string enough words together to consistently form complete sentences, Pelosi claims he is a “voice of reason.”

“And as we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis,” she said.

She described a Joe Biden no one has seen in years, if ever. Senile Joe “will build a better world for our children,” she declared.

In addition, she said he will “be an extraordinary president.” It’s true, we have never had a president who can’t speak intelligibly, even in his basement with teleprompters and staff whispering what he is supposed to say.

She also tried to claim Joe really understands kitchen table issues since his father-in-law was laid off once. In fact, Biden has always lived well.

Well, if Nancy endorses him, everyone should run to the potential pervert’s corner.

Watch (with barf bag):

.@JoeBiden has fought for our health care, for our families & for our children’s future. To his work, Joe brings values & integrity. He is a voice of reason & resilience who will fight #ForThePeople. Today, I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States. -NP pic.twitter.com/Qdc9vTgWHP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 27, 2020