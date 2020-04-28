Pelosi claims Trump told people to ingest Lysol, suggests Universal Basic Income

Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed President Trump for the pandemic over which he had no control. She does not blame Chinese Communists, but rather the U.S. president.

The far-left Democrat also falsely accused the president of telling people to “inject Lysol in our lungs.” She knows that isn’t true, but says it anyway.

Nice to see how unbiased the MSNBC reporter is as she nods and giggles to Nancy’s lie, without calling her on it.

President Trump and many others mocked Pelosi for her Marie Antoinette moment in front of her $24,000 freezer filled with pricey ice cream. Apparently, it got to her because she tried to mock the president during this interview.

“He makes a big fuss about my having ice cream in my freezer …I have ice cream in my freezer. I guess it’s better than having Lysol in somebody’s lungs as he’s suggesting,” she said sarcastically.

.@SpeakerPelosi claims Trump told people to "inject Lysol in our lungs" pic.twitter.com/odtRJDqpNW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 28, 2020

UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME

Capitalizing on the pandemic-economic disaster, Pelosi is telling us we now need to look at universal basic income, which is clearly a communist policy.

Where is the money for this?

Pelosi (D-CA) told MSNBC on Monday morning that the Paycheck Protection Program, which extends loans to small businesses to cover certain costs and to keep employees on the payroll, was not sufficient and that lawmakers should begin weighing the option of a minimum guaranteed income, although she declined to explicitly endorse the policy position herself.

“Others have suggested a minimum income for — a guaranteed income for people. Is that worthy of attention now? Perhaps so,” Pelosi told MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on Monday morning after talking about the Paycheck Protection Program. “Because there are many more people than just in small business, and hired by small business — as important as that is for the vitality of the economy — and other people who are not in the public sector, meeting our needs in so many ways, that may need some assistance as well.”

WATCH: Speaker Pelosi: A minimum guaranteed income may now be "worthy of attention." pic.twitter.com/19W3gwKGm4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 27, 2020