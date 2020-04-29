Stern wants Trump supporters to drink bleach and die

Aging ‘Shock jock’ Howard Stern endorsed senile Joe Biden for president. While he was at it, he suggested his supporters can “drink bleach and die.”

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said on his Sirius-XM talk show. “Hold a big rally, say f*** this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

“A big cocktail of disinfectant,“ said sidekick Robin Quivers.

“Yeah,” Stern said. “And all take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

Afflicted with end-stage Trump Derangement Syndrome, Stern spends time on his program daily trashing President Trump.

“I am all-in on Joe Biden,” Stern said, according to The Daily Beast. “You see the wall that’s right next to you? I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep s***. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

Voting for Joe Biden is like voting for the wall.

THE STORY

The left is mocking Trump for a harmless comment he made after Bill Bryan, his tech adviser, discussed the findings of the federal government’s study on the effects of sunlight, humidity, and temperature on the coronavirus, as well as disinfectants.

The president was thinking out loud when he wondered if something like that could be injected — not ingested.

It was a media story for days, since last Thursday, and it’s still going on. It should never have been a story.

He didn’t say anything wrong and was just trying to come up with some optimistic suggestion.

Stern is a worn-out, unfunny shock jock who should think of retirement. He’s the slob who used to frequently talk about his dreams of sleeping with underage girls.

He followed up today by standing by his comments after he heard some of his Trump-supporting listeners were offended. Why, because he wants them to drink bleach and die?