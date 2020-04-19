Pelosi gives President an ‘F,’ wants to keep the economy shut down

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave President Trump an ‘F’ for what she called “weak” leadership during the Wuhan Virus pandemic. She also said she will add $250 billion to the program that provides forgivable loans to small businesses.

Pelosi held up the loan program until she gets fraudulent voting like mail-in, downloadable ballots and ballot harvesting. She lied through her teeth about why she didn’t put money in the small business program and Wallace never once asked her about these demands she is holding out for.

Pelosi did say, however, that a deal is coming soon.

In her first “Fox News Sunday” interview since 2017, Pelosi claims falsely that Trump ignores scientific evidence in formulating his plan for the nation to return to normal.

Both Drs. Fauci and Birx signed off on his plan. During the interview, Pelosi said she does believe Dr. Fauci but then went on a tear about not enough testing.

“But we’re way late on it and that is a failure. The president gets an F, a failure on the testing,” Pelosi said. “But Fauci — Dr. Fauci’s right. If it is done properly, it hasn’t been and I — I think when he puts in the ‘if it’s done’ is an admission that it hasn’t been done.”

Host Chris Wallace countered Pelosi’s claim that Trump did not take the pandemic seriously enough before March by showing the video of her walking the streets of Chinatown on Feb. 24 without a mask and encouraging tourists to go there. In the clip, Pelosi said it was “very safe” there.

Pelosi insisted that this was not an example of her taking the outbreak lightly, and claimed it was only meant “to end the discrimination, the stigma, that was going out against the Asian-American community.”

That’s bogus. The left was claiming not going to Asian restaurants during the pandemic was bigotry.

She hasn’t been to work for a long time and has been having parties at her home with a lot of expensive ice cream. Pelosi won’t work, but she does continue to lie.

She told Chris Wallace, “Leaders — leaders take responsibility. So I said he’s a weak leader. He doesn’t take responsibility. He places blame — blame on others,” Pelosi said. “And that might have been OK before, but we cannot continue down a path that is, again I’ll come back to science, science, science, evidence, data on how we should go forward.”

Pelosi has made it clear that she stands with China and The Who.

Pelosi won’t come to work and wants a rule change. She wants remote voting for congress.

KEEP THAT ECONOMY CLOSED!

Pelosi doesn’t want the economy to reopen any time soon. She wouldn’t like any plan to re-open the government. She sure doesn’t like the protests to let people work.

“People are taking to the streets, pushing back against some of the more stringent restrictions in some states,” Wallace said during the interview, which is set to air Sunday on Fox News Channel. “Can you understand why they’re doing that?”

Pelosi responded: “No, not, not really because what we have to do is, is, is shelter in place. That is really the answer.”

Wallace leans left and didn’t counter her much.

