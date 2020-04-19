Bill Maher gets eaten alive with facts by Dan Crenshaw

Pundit Bill Maher repeated a batch of lies and rumors that Rep. Crenshaw beat off and used against him. Maher seems to think President Trump telling the truth about China and WHO is somehow false blame.

Crenshaw came armed with facts and only hit Maher back with facts. Maher repeated gossip, which is exactly what the media does.

Maher is listening to the wrong people because he is a leftist and he hates President Trump. That has blinded him to facts.

Watch:

Every Democrat should watch this. Rep. Dan Crenshaw with some hardcore truth your media sources are not telling you. If your goal is only to despise Trump do not watch. If your goal is to find the truth watch it. https://t.co/sPhF0huBd0 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 19, 2020

We have posted Trump’s fairly comprehensive timeline on this link. He was working hard from January-on.

BILL MAHER TORCHES THE MEDIA AND EXPOSES WHAT HE IS REALLY TROUBLED BY

At the same time Maher is repeating inaccurate information, he is out, rightfully, claiming the media’s over-hyping of the virus will get him re-elected.

However, while he is doing this, he says, the media is too pessimistic and it gives President Trump an opportunity to play the optimist. Yet, during his debate with Crenshaw, he said Trump’s optimism was a negative and gave people the wrong idea.

That’s what is really bothering him. President Trump’s optimism is a plus and he wants to shut him down.

“Media’s Coronavirus ‘panic porn’ is going to get Trump re-elected,” Maher said.

He told the media to cut back on it or face President Trump in November. [They have more problems than this. Their candidate has dementia.]

“And finally, new rule, now that we’re starting to see some hope in all this, don’t hope shame me, you know the problem with non-stop gloom and doom is it gives Trump the chance to play the optimist and optimists tend to win American elections,” Maher began. “FDR said the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. You know, as full of shit as he is, I could see Trump riding that into a second term and then there will be no hope left for you to shame.”

Maher continued by highlighting numerous headlines from The Washington Post and The New York Times that were as negative as possible about the situation.

“So look, if this insanity happens again, news sources have to rein it in,” Maher said. “Enough with ‘the life will never be the same’ headlines, and stop showing us this, you know everything looks scary when you magnified it a thousand times. Here’s a pubic hair, boo!”

“We need the news to calm down and treat us like adults,” Maher concluded. “Trump calls you fake news, don’t make him be right.”

Watch: