Schumer to Put the Most Radical Abortion Law In US History Up for a Vote

The only reason for the hysteria around dumping Roe is it’s a talking point for the election. Now the Democrats want to force a vote in Congress to make Roe the law of the land – it would make abortion to the moment of birth the law of the land.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will force a vote next week on legislation codifying Roe v. Wade into law.

The Senate is going to vote next week on the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify a woman’s right to seek an abortion into federal law. I will file cloture on this vital legislation Monday, and that will set up a vote Wednesday. Americans will see where every senator stands. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 5, 2022

The bill won’t get 60 votes but it puts Republicans on record and Democrats will use it to trash Republicans in November. Democrats can’t run on their record. Their policies are complete failures.

“Next week the U.S. Senate is going to vote on legislation to codify a woman’s right to seek abortion into federal law,” Schumer said from the Senate floor.

It’s not clear that’s even constitutional. It’s a ploy to make Republicans look bad.

The Bill Is Probably the Most Radical in the World

The bill he wants is very radical. It’s euphemistically called The Women’s Health Protection Act. The bill mandates abortion in every state without restrictions or bans of any kind. The people would never be able to vote on it and it would overturn every state abortion restriction.

We’re not certain of this, but it appears to force providers to do abortions.

Schumer will move to tee up the bill on Monday, setting up an initial vote for Wednesday.

Ridiculous Polls

Republicans aren’t saying much about the potential of Roe being overturned, instead focusing on the draft ruling being leaked. A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that 50 percent of voters believe the landmark case that guarantees abortion access should not be overturned, while 28 percent said that it should be overturned.

The only reason 50% think that – if the poll is accurate – is because of all the dishonest propaganda. Overturning Roe doesn’t end abortion. It allows the people in each state to vote on how they want abortion restricted or not restricted.

Democrats don’t want the people to vote. They want the barbaric abortion to the moment of birth even if there is no reason to do it. Only 7 countries in the world do that.

“All week we’ve been seeing Republicans try to duck, dodge and dip from their responsibility for bringing Roe to the brink of total repeal,” Schumer said.

“Next week the American people will see crystal clear that when given the chance to right this wrong, the Republican Party will either side with the extremists who want to ban abortion without exceptions or side with women, with families and with the vast majority of Americans,” Schumer added.

That’s not the choice. It’s a lie. States will allow abortion, but most will put up some restrictions.

