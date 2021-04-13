Pelosi making money from insider trading?









Weeks before the Pentagon announced a big contract with Microsoft, Nancy Pelosi, and her husband purchased $10 million in Microsoft stock in March.

This should not be allowed. It looks like insider trading. It’s how we get crooks and lunatics in Congress.

Though it’s nearly impossible to know how much Pelosi has made from this investment without knowing how many shares she purchased—it’s worth noting Microsoft’s stock bumped up 1.7% on the news. On the reported purchase date, the share price was $230—it now sits at $255. pic.twitter.com/PEJ9ypDXxT — Robbie Jaeger 🔎 (@RobletoFire) April 12, 2021

