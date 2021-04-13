Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls for an end to all policing and imprisonment









One of our furthest politically left congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib is calling for the end of policing and imprisonment. In other words, she is calling for complete anarchy.

She wrote on Twitter:

It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed.

Aside from the fact that it’s crazy, what does she think will replace it? Black Lives Matter police?

The Black Panthers called for the same thing. They wanted to police themselves. One Black Panther told me the local drug dealer arranged the block parties and it was such a nice thing to see. They didn’t need the police.

Tlaib is also anti-Semitic, says she feels most Palestinian when she’s in Congress, and can’t stop coming up with ways to spend money we don’t have. Recently, she called for constantly recurring $2,000 monthly payments to Americans.

The Left has gone mad and it’s extremely bizarre that the Democrat Party is okay with this.

Speaker Pelosi is so fond of her that she has her serving on key committees even though Tlaib’s obviously a subversive or has something seriously wrong with her thinking.

Tlaib serves on:

She also serves on:

Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy Subcommittee on the Environment- Vice Chair



In addition, Rep. Tlaib has joined the following caucuses where she pushes everyone further left:

Auto Caucus Black Maternal Healthcare Caucus Congressional Progressive Caucus Democratic Women’s Caucus Free Syria Caucus Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Legislative Caucus Historically Black Colleges & Universities Caucus House Manufacturing Caucus LGBT Equality Caucus Medicare for All Caucus Pro-Choice Caucus Small Brewers Caucus



This so extreme, there are no words:

