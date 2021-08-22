The US has the power to stop this tragedy at Hamid Karzai Airport

















The United States has the power to stop this horror at Hamid Karzai International Airport. It appears that the administration doesn’t have the will or heart. We have the ability to secure the airport, create a perimeter around it, and tell the Taliban to go to hell. This pandering and making deals with terrorists makes Americans look evil.

This is the moment Americans need to remember they are a superpower and can stop this from happening – watch this video and decide if you want to be defined by this moment in history forever – or if you are going to use the power vested in you to say no & demand it be stopped? https://t.co/8pf5TMabYJ — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 21, 2021

The weaker we look, the worse it will get. ISIS is now threatening to attack Americans. We need to show some strength and concern. They are giving terrorists credibility.

ISIS and al Qaeda are in with the Taliban terrorists. They will attack if the US doesn’t do something other than pander. Is this administration thinking of cutting and running?

JUST IN – ISIS operating at #Kabul airport according to unconfirmed French intelligence as reported by @suddafchaudry. Pentagon's Kirby: “We’re not going to get into specific details about the threat environment.”pic.twitter.com/gyLFa3cr31 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 21, 2021

