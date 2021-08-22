The US has the power to stop this tragedy at Hamid Karzai Airport

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The United States has the power to stop this horror at Hamid Karzai International Airport. It appears that the administration doesn’t have the will or heart. We have the ability to secure the airport, create a perimeter around it, and tell the Taliban to go to hell. This pandering and making deals with terrorists makes Americans look evil.

The weaker we look, the worse it will get. ISIS is now threatening to attack Americans. We need to show some strength and concern. They are giving terrorists credibility.

ISIS and al Qaeda are in with the Taliban terrorists. They will attack if the US doesn’t do something other than pander. Is this administration thinking of cutting and running?


