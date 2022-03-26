University Offers a Master’s in Happiness Studies, Maybe You Can Get Warren to Pay for It

New Jersey Centenary University will offer the first Master’s Degree program in Happiness Studies — really. It is one of the many ridiculous degrees that so-called universities now offer. If Elizabeth Warren has her way, US taxpayers will pay for it.

Centenary University’s program will “explore the implications of happiness for individuals, the workplace, and our broader society,” according to the college’s announcement. It’s set to launch virtually in the fall and will cost students $17,700.

“The Happiness Studies Academy is honored to work with Centenary University as together we help our students disseminate the science of wellbeing in their homes, communities, schools, and organizations,” happiness expert Dr. Ben-Shahar said.

The Left has destroyed the US university system.

At the same time, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Pramila Jayapal don’t want the students who get degrees like this to have to pay for their degrees. They want all of us who pay taxes to pay for this garbage.

Warren tweeted: Women owe over two-thirds of student debt. Canceling student debt would help give millions of women a fair shot at starting a business, saving for a home, and pursuing their dreams. Student debt is a gender justice issue. It’s time for @POTUS to act.

It’s a gender issue?

As one Twitter user said: How does she know they’re women? Is she a biologist?

Everything Warren says is crazy, hard left, and usually a lie. She’s an anti-capitalist who wants to redistribute money she steals from others.

By the way, if you don’t want to be Happy, you can take puppetry at West Virginia University. If you don’t like that, there’s always gender studies, feminist theory, or golf management.

Warren would have you pay for that too, especially if you are a woman.