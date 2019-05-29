Pelosi responds to Mueller, promotes HR1 to ensure Dems win elections

Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement today following Robert Mueller’s remarkable allegations which were all in his written report. Mueller really wanted to charge the President but felt he couldn’t. Shocker! This is a man who hired 18 angry Democrat investigators.

In her response, the Speaker used the opportunity to promote HR1, a bill that would ensure Democrats win all elections in perpetuity. The bill goes under the guise of protecting our elections, for the people.

THE STATEMENT

“It is with the greatest respect for Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the deepest disappointment in the Department of Justice holding the President above the law, that I thank Special Counsel Mueller for the work he and his team did to provide a record for future action both in the Congress and in the courts regarding the Trump Administration involvement in Russian interference and obstruction of the investigation.

“Special Counsel Mueller made clear that he did not exonerate the President when he stated, ‘If we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.’ He stated that the decision not to indict stemmed directly from the Department of Justice’s policy that a sitting President cannot be indicted. Despite Department of Justice policy to the contrary, no one is above the law – not even the President.

“The Special Counsel’s report revealed that the President’s campaign welcomed Russian interference in the election, and laid out eleven instances of the President’s obstruction of the investigation. The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power.

“The Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy. The American people must have the truth. We call upon the Senate to pass H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to protect our election systems.

“We salute Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team for his patriotic duty to seek the truth.”

Despite Department of Justice policy to the contrary, no one is above the law – not even the President. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/6m2Q6s9kEC — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 29, 2019

HR 1 ENSURING DEMOCRATS WIN ALL FUTURE ELECTIONS

The Democrats’ first bill, when they assumed the power of the House, was to pass HR 1. The measure does NOT PROTECT OUR ELECTIONS as they claim. It ensures Democrats win the elections going forward.

It allows children of 16 years of age to register to vote and it gives federal workers [union people, mostly Democrats] SIX DAYS of paid vacation to work the polls. That is an opportunity for leftist union workers and innocent idealistic kids — it’s the camel’s nose under the tent.

Taxpayers will be required to finance campaigns. As Jim Jordan said, “Just what we need. Taxpayers paying to get politicians to the Swamp.”

In an op-ed at The Washington Post, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it the Democrat Politician Protection Act.

The hard-left loves the bill, called For the People Act. Twitter is trending tweets that are mostly pro-HR 1 today and always. Opposing opinions are hard to find.

McConnell Explains:

As McConnell wrote: They’re trying to clothe this power grab with cliches about “restoring democracy” and doing it “For the People,” but their proposal is simply a naked attempt to change the rules of American politics to benefit one party.

They want to get rid of the neutral FEC and replace it with partisan federal workers.

Pelosi and company are pitching new taxpayer subsidies, including a 600 percent government match for certain political donations and a new voucher program that would funnel even more public dollars to campaigns, he wrote. Since these monies traditionally go to Democrats, it’s a donation to Democrats.

The legislation dedicates hundreds of pages to federalizing the electoral process. It would make states mimic the practices that recently caused California to create 23,000 incorrect voter registrations. The measure would make it harder for states to fix inaccurate data in their voter rolls. It does nothing to address ballot harvesting, a very questionable practice, rife with potential fraud.

Democrats also want automatic voter registration, another voting method encouraging fraud.