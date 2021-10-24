Pelosi Responds to Tapper Grilling Her on Whether She’ll Retire

















House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was being questioned during a Sunday morning interview as to whether she would retire. She’s 81 but whoever replaces her will be worse, young or old.

Pelosi has been a representative since 1986. That’s too long. She was asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if she is planning on running for her congressional seat, which encompasses most of the deteriorating city of San Francisco.

“Oh, you think I’m going to make an announcement right here and now?” the House speaker said in response.

She was asked again during the interview and said, “Why would I tell you that now?” Pelosi added: “Probably, I would have that conversation with my family first, if you don’t mind.”

Democratic House Nancy Pelosi won’t say whether or not she plans to run for Speaker again if Democrats keep the House, telling @jaketapper she will that conversation with her family first. pic.twitter.com/BrvnGmcMsr — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 24, 2021

Originally, she said wouldn’t try to become speaker again, for a fourth time. In 2018, she told House Democrats that she would only serve two terms as House speaker, reaffirming that commitment in November of last year.

But, she’s an old Marxist and her dream is near realization. Why quit now?

In recent years, some members of the House Democratic caucus have publicly suggested that Pelosi, 81, hand over the reins to a younger, fresher face. That includes socialist [communist] Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a total nut, who told news outlets last year that new leadership is needed.

