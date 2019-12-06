Pelosi says we will heal post impeachment when we go to plays or movies together

Speaker Pelosi isn’t worried at all about the damage this fake impeachment is doing to the country. It’s not only tearing Americans apart, but it will also make it very difficult for the next president to govern.

Her response is as disingenuous as maddeningly possible.

Pelosi claimed it will “take some healing,” but for herself, she thinks one of the ways America will “heal is through the arts.”

“You enjoy music together, you can see a play or movie, you laugh, you cry, you laugh, you’re inspired, you laugh, you cry.”

I want to cry right now. She’s such a simpleton and her comments are so incredibly simplistic and far-out. I don’t know about the rest of the readers, but there are people I would never get on the same bus with after this.

This impeachment will seriously damage the office of the presidency, but Nancy and her comrades don’t care.

Prof. Jonathan Turley: "This would be the first impeachment in history where there would be considerable debate and in my view not compelling evidence of a commission of a crime." #ImpeachmentHearings More: https://t.co/cWChhAu5tw pic.twitter.com/J8js5OgUBb — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) December 5, 2019

If only it were that simple.