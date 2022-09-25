Pelosi Was Booed Savagely at Leftist Festival in New York City

M Dowling
During a surprise visit, Speaker Pelosi was savagely booed at the Global Citizen Festival for climate change in progressive New York City. I have no idea why they booed. Maybe she’s not far left enough. Hopefully, they don’t want the country destroyed. We can only hope.

“As speaker of the house, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens,” she told the crowd, according to the New York Post.

When my nephew graduated from Yale, Pelosi was the commencement speaker. The applause for the ignominious politician was loud and enthusiastic. What happened? Do they realize she’s evil?

The most logical comment I saw on Twitter is that she represents the establishment, and the New York City radicals don’t like the establishment.

It’s also true that fans are more based than musicians. Pelosi was trying to take about cutting emissions, and the crowd booed heartily. Her voice was shaky. She didn’t expect the boos.

Also, they live with inflation, wars, and open borders like everyone else. Despite Democrats’ best efforts to convince us the border issue is political, it’s not, and many Democrats realize it.

Nancy’s drunk husband doesn’t help her image. He was recently arrested for a serious accident while he was driving drunk. He has driven badly before and his brother died.

The New Yorkers will still mostly vote for Ds when push comes to shove.

Savagely greeted:

These should be her peeps.


John Vieira
John Vieira
4 minutes ago

Booing and cheering…’la meme chose’ to them…they’re ‘rabid’…

0
Reply
