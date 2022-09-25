Pelosi Was Booed Savagely at Leftist Festival in New York City

During a surprise visit, Speaker Pelosi was savagely booed at the Global Citizen Festival for climate change in progressive New York City. I have no idea why they booed. Maybe she’s not far left enough. Hopefully, they don’t want the country destroyed. We can only hope.

“As speaker of the house, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens,” she told the crowd, according to the New York Post.

When my nephew graduated from Yale, Pelosi was the commencement speaker. The applause for the ignominious politician was loud and enthusiastic. What happened? Do they realize she’s evil?

The most logical comment I saw on Twitter is that she represents the establishment, and the New York City radicals don’t like the establishment.

It’s also true that fans are more based than musicians. Pelosi was trying to take about cutting emissions, and the crowd booed heartily. Her voice was shaky. She didn’t expect the boos.

Also, they live with inflation, wars, and open borders like everyone else. Despite Democrats’ best efforts to convince us the border issue is political, it’s not, and many Democrats realize it.

Nancy’s drunk husband doesn’t help her image. He was recently arrested for a serious accident while he was driving drunk. He has driven badly before and his brother died.

The New Yorkers will still mostly vote for Ds when push comes to shove.

Savagely greeted:

NEW YORK: Nancy Pelosi @SpeakerPelosi gets BOOED by large crowd as she appears on stage at the Global Citizen festival to talk about climate change in Central Park. pic.twitter.com/yGPmaYZg6O — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 25, 2022

@JackPosobiec I was at the global citizen festival in Central Park Manhattan, and they brought Nancy Pelosi out and she got heavily booed. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MFT77wbWaT — Kyle Tomczak (@ThomasCzakary) September 25, 2022

These should be her peeps.

Nancy Pelosi gets booed at NYC “global citizens festival”

Watching a swarming of massive people that buy the concept of globalism mock one of the most prominent foot soldiers of the globalist elite is quite a sight to behold.pic.twitter.com/vBJGHlEZZP — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 25, 2022

