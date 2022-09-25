Bill Gates Is Alarmed About It All Coming to an End and Civil War

Far-left Insider said that Bill Gates is sounding the alarm on political polarization in the US. He fears it is all coming to an end, and we might even end up in a Civil War.

“Political polarization may bring it all to an end; we’re going to have a hung election and a civil war,” he recently told Forbes. [Gates is solidly on the far-left]

Insider said that Gates, who has been the target of many conspiracy theories over the years, also pointed out the dangers of misinformation. [As if we don’t get constant misinformation from the Left?]

Insider portrays him as a great philanthropist.

Bill Gates usually focuses on issues like poverty and infectious diseases through his charitable foundation, but another problem on his mind is the polarization of US politics, Insider writes.

Coming to an End, Hung Elections, and Civil War

“I admit that political polarization may bring it all to an end; we’re going to have a hung election and a civil war,” he recently said in the keynote conversation at this year’s Forbes 400 Summit on Philanthropy. “I have no expertise in that. I’m not going to divert my money to that because I wouldn’t know how to spend it.“

Political polarization, he says, goes hand-in-hand with another issue: the spread of misinformation.

“The polarization and lack of trust is a problem,” he continued to Forbes. “One of the best-selling books last year was a book by Robert Kennedy, saying that I like to make money and kill millions of people with vaccines. It’s wild that sells well.”

[What does he expect when CDC, NIH, media, politicians, and NIAID admit they lie to us because they don’t trust us?]

Conspiracies

Insider writes that Gates has been the subject of conspiracy theories that claim he puts microchips in vaccines to track people. Earlier this month, Gates said people had yelled such accusations at him on the street.

“People seek simple solutions [and] the truth is kind of boring sometimes. Anybody who’s got good innovations on reducing polarization, getting the truth to be as interesting as the crazy stuff that would be well worth investing in,” Gates told Forbes.

He didn’t mention that the science exists to chip people, and Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum (WEF) members, of which Gates is one, talk about injecting us with chips regularly. Some people in Sweden are getting chipped deliberately for harmless issues.

Wake Up Lefties

Gates’ summer reading list for this year, which he announced in June, includes “Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein.

Klein is the far-left founder of Vox, and his book talks about identity politics and the politicization of everyday life. That is a problem, but the Left doesn’t see their role in it.

“I’m generally optimistic about the future, but one thing that dampens my outlook a bit is the increasing polarization in America, especially when it comes to politics,” Gates wrote in a blog post about his book picks.

The totalitarianism that Gates subscribes to is much to blame for the polarization. The elites need to stop looking down on us peasants.

What do you think about all this?

Related