Pelosi will “pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands, and his feet”

Pelosi is losing her mind with hatred towards President Trump. A quote from her in a Politico article about the COVID Porkulus deal made that clear.

Trump doesn’t negotiate with Pelosi, it’s pointless. She hates him too much. Instead Treasury Secretary Mnuchin deals with the Speaker. That has not reduced Pelosi’s steaming, crazed hatred of Trump.

“I’m counting down the hours ‘til he’s gone,” Pelosi told her leadership team as they strategized this weekend. “I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands, and his feet.”

Trump hasn’t even spoken to Pelosi in over a year.

During that time Pelosi led a fraudulent impeachment against Trump and repeatedly sabotaged COVID relief stimulus bill negotiations for political advantage.

A Morning Consult-Politico poll released Tuesday shows Democrats support keeping Pelosi as Speaker, 53 to 33 percent. They like her routine apparently.

The relationship between the four congressional leaders isn’t much better. Even after they announced a deal, bitter recriminations have continued to fly from both ends of the Capitol. That does not bode well for bold, bipartisan deals next Congress, especially with razor-thin majorities and lingering mistrust among leaders, Politico wrote.

Lots of hate from the party of tolerance and civility.